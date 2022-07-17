The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities has announced that the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction between mileposts 200 to 234 is now open to travel. One lane is open with pilot car escort. Delays may be up to 30 minutes in duration.
The highway was closed on July 11 due to a washout at Bear Creek and briefly reopened and was closed again after an additional washout occurred. Crews continued work in the area and found other damage and ultimately high water caused problems in several locations including Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, and Darling Creek.
Damage also occurred to fiber optic lines running through the area causing problems with the Delta 911 phone system from landlines and reducing internet speeds.
No information was available on how long the road will be restricted to one lane.