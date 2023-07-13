The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) says that the installation of proposed passing lanes on the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and North Pole will not be complete before October of 2025. Passing lanes are currently being installed between Delta Junction and Tok.
A DOT official said in a release late last month that of the 16 original new passing lane locations, ten of the locations are currently being designed for construction.
“A Design Study Report, completed by the team, contained detailed evaluation of the passing lane locations including safety, constructability within the existing right-of-way, drainage, utilities impacts, and environmental considerations. 10 of the 16 original passing lanes evaluated moved forward to final design and construction,” said the release.
In addition to design work, environment assessments are currently underway.
The ten lanes to be installed are located northbound at mile posts 270, 279, 290, 308, 327, and 336. Southbound lanes are to be installed at mile posts 336, 310, 302, and 282. Passing lane lengths will very between one and two miles in length depending upon location.
The department says the work will likely be done in phases starting next year, with two passing lines being completed during each phase of the project over the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. The phases are being used to minimize the impact to traffic. The department cites funding constraints and supply chain issues as the reason for the delay in the project.
“Due to unforeseen funding constraints and supply chain issues, the project will bid in the fall/winter of 2023 for a 2024 construction start,” the release states.
The work was originally scheduled to be completed during the 2023 and 2024 construction season, which would parallel the beginning of the Kinross Manh Choh ore hauling project that is expect to bring 60 round-trip truck hauls through Delta Junction each day.
In addition to the installation of the passing lanes, the project will extend or replace existing culverts and other drainage facilities, dig out and replace deficient embankments, clear vegetation, relocate utilities, and reconstruct driveways and approaches, signs and striping, and guardrail.
Check the project website for periodic updates: https://dot.alaska.gov/nreg/richardsonpassinglanes/
For more information contact: Carl Heim, P.E., Engineering Manager, 907-451-5359, richardson-passing-lanes@akprojectinfo.com