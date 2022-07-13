The Richardson Highway remains closed south of Delta Junction between mileposts 218 and 234 after heavy snow melt and rain created heavy runoff which damaged several bridges between Donnelly Dome and Paxson on Sunday. The road was initially closed during the day Sunday and reopened later that day with one lane of traffic. Before repairs could be completed, additional damage occurred that resulted in an additional closure.
Initially the road washed away at mile marker 233.5 at Bear Creek and then high water caused problems at other locations including Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, and Darling Creek.
Damage also occurred to fiber optic lines running through the area causing problems with the Delta 911 phone system from landlines and reducing internet speeds.
Crews have been working constantly to assess and repair damage. An expected reopening date has not been established with the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities saying it will be closed at least through the weekend. Traffic can currently detour via Tok using the Tok Cutoff and Alaska Highways.