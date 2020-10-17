Update: A trooper press release says that Mark Heinz was seen near mile 131 of the Richardson Highway by a citizen. Troopers responded to the area and took Heinz into custody without accident at approximately 1:30 p.m.
As of approximately 2 p.m. the highway is open with no delays according to the Alaska Department of Transporation. Troopers have not confirmed if the activity in the area has concluded.
Alaksa State Troopers have reopened the Richardson Highway between Meyers Lake and GaKona while they continue to search for a shooting suspect. Travel is limited to one lane with pilot cars and escorts. Delays are expected. Please do not pick up any people in the area.
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.