The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities reports on its 511 travel report system that the Richardson Highway near Summit Lake and Paxson between mileposts 180 and 205 is now open with difficult driving conditions. The road was closed Thursday morning at milepost 209 due to a small avalanche and difficult driving conditions. A tractor trailer was stuck on the roadway.
Conditions continued to deteriorate in the area Thursday with multiple slides, heavy winds, and heavy snow. Drifts at least four feet deep were reported. DOT made the decision Thursday afternoon to pull crews working on the roadway due to dangerous conditions and close the roadway from milepost 180 to 205.
The road was originally expected to be open Friday morning, but crews were not able to get the road cleared until Friday evening.
Travel is still not advised in the area.