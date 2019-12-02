Update: DOT says they have a loader responding and are putting traffic control measures in place. The roadway is open for traffic to pass in one direction. They expect to have the road cleared in the next two to three hours. Expect delays.
Reports are that the Richardson Highway is shut down near Rainbow mountain due to an avalanche. The exact location is unknown, but Rainbow Mountain is at approximately mile post 210. DOT is responding to address the problem. One vehicle is reported stuck in the snow on the roadway. No injuries are reported. DOT’s Alaska 511 system shows the roadway as open and the DOT sign near Delta Petro Wash is blank.
The DOT public information office had no information on the event.