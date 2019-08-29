Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department has sent a truck to help with the wildland fires down south. A wildland fire engine was sent to the McKinley Fire on Saturday under contract with the Division of Forestry. The engine and its crew were reassigned to the Swain Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula on Monday. Chief Tim Castleberry said he is glad the department is able to help and it gives an opportunity for the department to earn operating funds.
Rural Deltana sends truck to help with wildland fires
Michael Paschall
