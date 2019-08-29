Fire truck being checked

Kevin Kelly with Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department inspects equipment before leaving on Saturday for the McKinley Fire.

 Michael Paschall

Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department has sent a truck to help with the wildland fires down south. A wildland fire engine was sent to the McKinley Fire on Saturday under contract with the Division of Forestry. The engine and its crew were reassigned to the Swain Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula on Monday. Chief Tim Castleberry said he is glad the department is able to help and it gives an opportunity for the department to earn operating funds.

Michael Paschall is the editor and publisher of Delta Wind and can be reached at editor@deltawindonline.com.

Tags