Late Saturday night Delta Greely School District Superintendent Shaun Streyle announced that Delta Elementary School will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5. Streyle said in a letter to parents that an individual from the school had tested positive for coronavirus. He did not identify if the individual was an employee, student, or volunteer at the school. Streyle did say all students and staff that have been identified as close contacts to the infected individual have been notified and informed of the need to quarantine for 14 days. The school is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday after cleaning is completed.
Streyle said the other schools in the district would remain open on Monday and the district would transition to the medium risk level except for Gerstle River school would remain at the low risk level. The district operated at the medium risk level the first two weeks of the school year.
The District is asking that whenever possible parents take children to school to allow for better social distancing on busses.
Because of the lag in data reporting by the state, and inconsistencies in the data reporting process, it is not clear if this is a new case or one of the cases reported yesterday.