At about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Delta High School was made aware of a threat against some individual high school students, according to Delta High School Principal Michael Lee.
At 10:43 a.m., the first message went out to parents by phone and email notifying them of the situation. Lee also made a post on Facebook on the school’s page to notify the community, as did the other schools.
“We have been notified of a potential threat directed towards a couple of HS students,” said the post. “Out of an abundance of caution we are not allowing anyone to enter the school buildings. We will keep you updated when we have been given an all clear by the authorities.”
According to Alaska State Troopers, the threat originated from an international online scam requesting money be sent through a cash app, and if payment wasn’t made, then the child would die at school.
The threat was determined not to be credible. There is no local connection other than someone was trying to extort money from a local person.
The rumor, according to troopers, that someone had a weapon and was arrested are unfounded.
All three schools – Delta High School, Delta Junior High School, and Delta Elementary – were placed on lockdown with Alaska State Trooper presence at all three.
“Troopers were on scene at one of our schools the entire time,” Lee said. “They were patrolling all the areas and coming in and communicating with us. They were very responsive and helpful.”
The high school’s track, baseball, and softball teams all were scheduled to leave for out-of-town games and were delayed for a brief period of time Lee said late Friday afternoon.
“The track team was only about 15 minutes late leaving for regionals,” noted Lee, “and the baseball and softball teams are currently playing up in Fairbanks right now.”
The elementary school’s Husky Hustle was scheduled to take place Friday as well, but it was delayed until Monday.
Troopers gave the school the all clear about 1:40 p.m., Lee said. A message went out to parents at 2:20 p.m.
This is the message sent to parents via email and phone call, plus posted on the school’s Facebook page: “There is no longer a threat directed at DHS. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the situation this morning. We will be dismissing at the normal time. Again, everyone is safe and there is no threat for any DGSD schools.”
“There was a little bit of a lag between when we found out and when we notified parents because we were securing the building and making sure there was no threat to students inside the building,” Lee explained. “No one was allowed in or out until troopers gave the all clear.”
One issue that was made clear on comments to the Facebook post was that several parents did not receive the notification. Lee said the phone numbers and email addresses that were used were the numbers on file in Powerschool.
“Any parent can go into Powerschool and make sure their contact info is accurate,” Lee emphasized. “That is the biggest thing that they can do to help us.”