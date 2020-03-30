The Senior Companion Program (SCP) came to Delta Junction in 2017 and has been a tremendous staple in serving Delta seniors. The Meals on Wheels (MOW) program came shortly after, and has been delivering weekly frozen meals to clients in the Delta Junction area. These meals are made in the Fairbanks Senior Center, and Quality Sales delivers them to program's office in the community center.
Did you know that Delta Junction has a large senior population with a 70% growth rate over the next decade? In 2018, we had 1,506 who were 60+ years old and 175 of those were 80+ years old. In 2030, the projections are 1,747, 60+ years old, with 312 - 80+ years old.
Reliable transportation is a necessary component for both programs and is an urgently growing need for our seniors. The SCP and MOW endeavor to help seniors maintain -independence by giving assistance with the instrumental activities of daily living, ie., doctors' appointments, errands, events, and socialization. The Delta SCP and MOW are seeking donations for the purchase of a vehicle to meet that very need. This vehicle will be used in Delta Junction to deliver meals and address the growing transportation needs of seniors, especially to and from Fairbanks. Currently the SCP is transporting seniors a minimum of 8 times a month for doctor and hospital visits.
All donations are tax deductible and donors will be honored with recognition on the Fairbanks Senior Center's website, newsletter, our Facebook page, and in the Delta Wind once we reach our goal of $34,000. Currently, the Delta Junction community donations have reached $24,000.
If you would like to inquire, ask questions or have comments, Darlene Supplee, Executive Director, with the Fairbanks Senior Center (FSC) and Manager of numerous programs housed in the Center, can be reached on her direct line - 907-452-2560. Deborah Snyder, local SCP and MOW employee, is also available and can be reached at 907-987-2976, or you may stop by her office in the community center to chat.