The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that farmers and ranchers residing outside the contiguous continental United States may now enroll in the Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment Program (RTCP) for fiscal year 2019. Enrollment will be open through Sept. 6.
The Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2019 reauthorized RTCP, which offsets a portion of the costs of transporting agricultural products over long distances. The program allows farmers and ranchers in Alaska, Hawaii and insular areas including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Virgin Islands of the United States, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau, to recover limited transportation costs.
“This program helps U.S. farmers and ranchers outside the 48 contiguous states who are at a competitive disadvantage when transporting agriculture products to market,” said Bryan J. Scoresby, State Executive Director for FSA in Alaska.
Scoresby said RTCP payments are calculated based on the costs incurred for transportation of the agricultural commodity or inputs during a fiscal year, subject to an $8,000 per producer cap per fiscal year. In the event that claims for payments exceed the funds available from the program for a fiscal year, payments will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.
For more information on RTCP, farmers and ranchers in the eligible areas can visit their administrative FSA county office or fsa.usda.gov/pricesupport. The local FSA office is located in the Jarvis Building on the Alaska Highway and can be reached at (907) 895-4242.