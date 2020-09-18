Tyler Smith, who escaped authorities in Delta Junction last week was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force late last night in Fairbanks. Smith was located in a west Fairbanks residence and arrested without incident say troopers
Smith had four outstanding warrants in connection with 10 felony charges that included burglary, theft, escape, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, and failure to appear.
Smith, who eluded officers in Wasilla and Anchorage early last week was found in Delta Junction on Sept. 9 where he also eluded troopers at a residence off of Hanson Road. Smith ran and obtained a ride into Delta Junction where he is later to believe to have stolen a car from a residence near the city park.
Smith has been remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.