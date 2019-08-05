The Social Security Administration is now offering online services to review statements, review future benefit estimates and earning records, change information, and request replacement Social Security cards. You can also now change your address and phone number, direct deposit payment information, and get a replacement Medicare card online.
You can create an account for yourself, but not for any other individual. This includes individuals for whom you are a representative payee or you are an appointed representative. To create an account, you must have a valid email address, Social Security number, U.S. mailing address, and be at least 18 years of age.
Accounts can be set up by visiting https://secure.ssa.gov/RIL/SiView.action and clicking on “Create New Account.” You will need to verify questions about past financial and other information. It takes about 10 minutes to create an account.
Once you create a Social Security Online account, you will no longer receive mailed statements from the Social Security Administration.
Requesting a replacement Social Security Card requires you to have a valid driver’s license or state issued ID card.