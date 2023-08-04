A fun new selection of children’s books have arrived and are currently available for check out at the Delta Community Library. These books were a special purchase made by a generous donation from the family of Eileen Herman.
Eileen believed strongly in the value of education and the joys of reading. Her family wanted her to be remembered in many ways. The books feature things that were near and dear to Eileen such as friendship, cats, and work. The family knew that each time one of these books were read, the memory of Eileen would be kindled.
Stop by and check out the Eileen Collection.