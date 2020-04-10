Al Chaffin spotted 23 geese and four swans on Clearwater Lake about 7 p.m. on April 7. Four Swans were spotted on the lake about a month ago. The lake still has lots of snow on it but has some open water. As the day warms up it melts the thin layer of ice or a breeze loosens it up. There will be many more geese & also ducks & swans as the weather gets warmer.
We have been watching for their arrival since March 31 which is the earliest we have seen them on the lake. The arrival of geese is always a good sign of spring and puts a smile on people’s faces.
There were 53 geese Thursday morning.