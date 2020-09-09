Alaska State Troopers and the Special Emergency Response Team are currently at a home on Hanson Road in what is believed as an attempt to apprehend Tyler Smith, age 19, believed to be from Fairbanks. Information obtained by Delta Wind indicated Smith, who was involved in an incident in Wasilla on Tuesday morning is in the home. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers have been unsuccessful.
As of this posting, troopers are believed to have detained several individuals, but Smith is believed to be on the run to the south from Hanson Road in the Chase Lane area.
Smith, who has several felony warrants outstanding according to a press release by troopers issued on Tuesday has outstanding charges for burglary and violation of conditions of release, was stopped by troopers and Wasilla police in Wasilla during the early morning hours on Tuesday resisted arrest and fled. During the stop Smith is said to have reversed the car he was in at a high rate of speed and struck a Wasilla police officer and drug the officer. The officer suffered no major injuries.
Troopers say Smith fled to Anchorage and troopers attempted to deploy a spike strip on Trunk Road when Smith drove his vehicle off the roadway, jumped the curb, and briefly drove towards the trooper who had deployed the spike strips. The trooper had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.
Anchorage police were notified and were able to successfully deploy a spike strip near the JBER exit on the Glenn Highway. Smith lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail near Bootlegger’s Cove.
Smith fled the vehicle on foot and a perimeter was set up. Anchorage police utilized a canine to track Smith but the search was unsuccessful. The vehicle was impounded.
A second unidentified individual was in the vehicle.
