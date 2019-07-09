The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has issued an order prohibiting all fires, including camp fires, in many areas of the state, including Delta Junction. The ban states, “All burning activity that requires a burn permit, as well as cooking, warming or signaling fires (campfires) specifically covered under the burn permit regulations (11 AAC 95.412 – 11 AAC 95-495 are prohibited.”
In addition to Delta Junction and the Tanana Valley, the ban includes the Copper River Valley, Denali, Fairbanks North Star, Kenai, and Matanuska-Susitna Boroughs, along with the Municipality of Anchorage.