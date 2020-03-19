Note: This article has been updated to reflect information updated after publication and to clarify the number of cases nationally.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alaska has risen to 12 with three being confirmed on Wednesday and three on Thursday. No cases have been confirmed in the Delta Junction area.
Nationally, 290 cases have been reported as travel related and 310 through community contact. Another 9,842 cases are under investigation to determine the source.
Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the virus should contact their health care professional by phone before visiting a facility. Additional information is available by calling 211.