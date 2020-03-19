Nine cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, with three being confirmed on Wednesday. No cases have been reported in the Delta Junction area.
There was rumor that a medical call to a residence Wednesday afternoon was connected to COVID-19. According to Tony White, owner of Delta Medical Transport, there was a patient that did not survive following a medical call. As to rumors about the coronavirus White said there is nothing to indicate the victim had coronavirus.
“Based upon information available, responders are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and others as they would in the event that there might be a possibility of exposure to a contagious disease or virus. We have no specific reason to believe this death is associated with the coronavirus at this time. It is currently being investigated to determine the cause of death and if there is a relationship to the virus,” said White.
Confirmed cases broken down by region are Anchorage – 4, Interior – 3, Gulf Coast – 1, and Southeast – 1. Over 500 people have been tested statewide for the virus.
All confirmed cases in Alaska are said to be travel related. That is, the individual came into contact with the virus out of state and then returned to the state with the virus. There has been no report of the virus being acquired by an individual while within the state.
Nationally, 600 cases have been reported. Of that number, 290 of them are travel related and 310 are through community contact. Another 9,842 possible cases are under investigation.
Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the virus should contact their health care professional by phone before visiting a facility. Additional information is available by calling 211.