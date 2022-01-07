After residents at the end of Cummings Road became stranded following the recent winter storm, the State of Alaska has hired a contractor to plow Cummings Road to allow the residents to be able to get out as they begin to run low on food, fuel, medicine, and other supplies.
Residents reported their condition early this week and local officials have been working with the state Emergency Operations Center to get the road reopened following the governor’s disaster declaration for the area. Not being a state-maintained road, the situation was complicated by bureaucratic red tape.
A resident reported earlier this evening that the road was being plowed by the state hired contractor.