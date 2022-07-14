The State Veterinarian’s office is investigating the report of several unknown illnesses and deaths of local dogs. Dr. Robert Gerlach said Tuesday his office has heard that several dogs have become ill or died in the Delta area and there seems to be no common cause.
Gerlach said his office is reaching out to area veterinarian offices to gather further information.
Reports from individuals is that dogs have become lethargic and stopped eating. No positive tests for Parvo have been discovered. Some dogs have been reported to be tested for distemper, but results are not yet available.
Gerlach urged individuals to take their dog to a veterinarian if it becomes ill or sick. He said individuals can call his office at 907-375-8215 to report any animal deaths where the cause is unknown.
He also said he or one of his staff is scheduled to be at the Deltana Fair and they will be happy to discuss the situation with anyone interested.