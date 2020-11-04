Statewide elections ended with no changes
For the State House of Representatives, incumbent Republican George Rauscher had a resounding lead with 74 percent of the vote over challenger Democrat Bill Johnson with 26 percent of the vote with 55 percent of precincts reporting.
For US Senate, incumbent Republication Dan Sullivan had 60 percent of the vote over challenger Democrat Al Gross with 35 percent of the vote with 38 percent of precincts reporting.
For US House of Representatives, incumbent Republication Don Young had 60 percent of the vote with challenger Democrat Alyse Galvin with 40 percent of the vote with 38 percent of precincts reporting.
Both Ballot Measures appear to have failed with Ballot Measure One receiving 38 percent of votes for the measure and Ballot Measure Two receiving 45 percent of votes for the measure.
In the US Presidential election, Republican Donald Trump led the state with 60 percent of the vote over challenger Democrat Joe Biden with 36 percent of the vote with 38 percent of precincts reporting. Nationally the race was still too close to call.