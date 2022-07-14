Late Wednesday afternoon, State Forester Helge Eng lifted the statewide emergency burn closure that was put in place on July 2. The closure was lifted effective today at 9 a.m. The local burn suspension for the Delta area was also lifted today.
The closure was enacted based upon ongoing dry conditions that have ended with widespread rain over much of the state.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 264 active fires in Alaska consisting of six complexes and 17 individual fires outside of the six complexes. There are 1,336 personnel assigned to the fires.
There may still be local burn closures or other restrictions in place. Individuals should check before burning.
According to the Division of Forestry, conditions are evaluated daily to determine if a burn suspension should be put in place in a specific area. To determine if a suspension is in place, the division’s burn permit webpage at https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas provides up to date information.
Individuals can also call the local Forestry hotline to determine if burning is allowed. The Delta Junction line is 907-895-5483.