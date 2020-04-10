Governor Mike Dunleavy suspended AS 28.35.155(a) until May 11, extending the studded tire removal deadline.
In a press release from the COVID-19 Joint Information Center, the state said, “Though there is an inherent risk in conducting non-urgent business and transactions, auto-repair facilities are considered essential businesses and are permitted to remain open and provide studded tire removal services, if they choose.”
“Studded snow tires cause additional wear and tear on paved roads, but we know there are significantly fewer Alaskans on the roads right now,” said Commissioner John MacKinnon, Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. “Alaskans are observing mandates restricting nonessential travel and they are staying home. We appreciate that the studded tire deadline is pushed back, this is one less thing for people to worry about at this time.”