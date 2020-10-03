Local providers reported three new positive tests for the coronavirus late this week. Interior Alaska Medical Center says they tested one symptomatic individual on Thursday that tested positive. On Friday they tested another individual from the same employer who had minor symptoms that also tested positive. A second individual tested on Friday also had a positive test. The third individual that tested positive does not work for the same employer.
These three cases bring the total number of positive cases for Delta Junction residents to 15, with six cases currently active.
On Saturday the state reported one of the three positive cases in the state data. The other two should appear in Sunday or Monday’s state report.
The state shows a total of 12 nonresident cases associated with Delta Junction with one still considered active.