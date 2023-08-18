Deltana Community Cor-poration announced that three seats are open for election on October 3, 2023. Interested parties have until September 3 to declare candidacy. All three seats are three-year terms. Incumbents up for election are Steve Joslin, Kerri Mullis, and Kurt Schmidt.
On its Facebook page, Deltana Community Corporation has posted a flyer with a link to the candidate declaration form. This is currently the only way to get information on how to run for DCC or to obtain a candidate declaration form.
On a related note, DCC is seeking election workers. The only requirement is that workers must be Deltana residents and be of voting age. If interested in volunteering to help with the election, email dcc.elections@outlook.com.
At the organization’s regular monthly meeting held Monday evening, board members also discussed flooding and damage on Cummings Road. DCC in May allocated $17,725 to Cummings Road repairs after receiving Community Assistance Program funding from the State of Alaska.
DCC President Pam Goode said she had received several telephone calls from Cummings Road residents asking if DCC was going to do anything to address flooding and road damage.
Kurt Schmidt, DCC vice president, noted that when the funds were allocated for Cummings Road, the thought was that they would be used to address surface conditions. However, with the damage caused by the Gerstle River flooding, the money may be better spent fixing the damage.
“It will happen again,” Schmidt said of the flooding. Possible solutions he brought up are to redirect the channel of the river or raise the roadway. He said approximately 250 yards is what needs to be built up where the river is pressing against Cummings Road.
Goode commented that the next thought is that a public school is back there, and she questioned what the school district is contributing toward road maintenance.
Whatever the decision, Schmidt pointed out that no work can be done on the spot the river compromised until the water level falls, which should happen in September.
Another topic of discussion related to elections was the question of adding propositions and ballot measures to the ballot this fall. Goode noted that this is the board’s opportunity to get feedback from the community, though ballot questions would have no binding force upon the board – they are simply a way to gauge public opinion.
DCC has never offered ballot measures before.
Several potential ballot questions were discussed, including the following:
Do you support borough incorporation?
Do you support the hand counting of ballots for election results with or without the use of machines?
Do you support ranked choice voting?
The board will discuss whether or not to have ballot questions on the October ballot at its September 11 meeting.
Goode also reported that the state’s Local Boundary Commission is now without a representative from the Unorganized Borough. The governor, she said, just appointed the mayor of Denali Borough to the last open seat on the commission.
DCC has recently changed its meeting time and place. The organization now meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Mt. McKinley Bank conference room.