Delta Junction Trails Association is accepting nominations through May 22 for seats E and F of the Delta Junction Trail Association Board. Seat E is currently held by Ellie Mason, and seat F is currently held by Mindy Eggleston.
Submit letters of interest by May 22 to deltajunctiontrailsassociation@gmail.com. The DJTA Annual Meeting, open to the public, will be held May 24, 5:30-7 p.m. at Sullivan Roadhouse. Board seats are a three-year terms. Nominees must be members and support the Delta Junction Trails Plan. DJTA is a board run organization.
The election of the directors shall be limited to a vote by the board of the nominees presented from the membership. Board meetings are open to all persons who wish to attend, except as provided in Section 12 (of the DJTA Bylaws) as to executive sessions. The business of DJTA shall be conducted by the board at regular and special meetings. Members are encouraged to attend meetings. The public is welcome to observe the meetings. The board may request input from attendees at meetings.
Come join us!