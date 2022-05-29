Two juveniles reportedly riding off road dirt bikes on the Richardson Highway and other areas were located by Alaska State Troopers Saturday afternoon. Several complaints and Facebook posts were reported about the bikers traveling at high rates of speed on the Richardson Highway, interfering with traffic, and driving dangerously.
One of the first posts on Facebook Friday night indicated two juveniles were riding green dirt bikes on the Richardson Highway near Quartzs Lake Road. The juveniles would slow down when vehicles approached and signal for them to pass, then when the vehicles approached then they would race the vehicles not allowing them to pass. Other posts indicated they were doing wheelies while riding on the highway.
Troopers say that information provided to them from callers assisted them in locating the two juveniles. Troopers would not identify the individuals or indicate if charges are being filed due to their age. Troopers said they spoke with the juveniles’ guardians and don’t expect to have any more trouble from them.
The juveniles are not from the Delta Junction area.
If anyone sees the individuals on their bikes, they should call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100. The local trooper dispatch number is not working.
The investigation is continuing.