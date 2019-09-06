An investigation into a burglary of a cabin near Tenderfoot in May and on Spengler Road in July have led to a suspect and recovery of stolen items.
In the May burglary of a cabin near Tenderfoot a Toyo heater, Monitor heater, and an on-demand water heater were stolen. In July a bicycle, propane fueled space heater, cabin chairs, and plug and seeding mix were stolen from Spengler Road. After investigation, troopers identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant.
According to online court records, charges of burglary, misdemeanor theft, and violations of conditions of release have been filed against Christian Ray Garrett, 25, of Delta Junction in the case.