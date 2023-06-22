Troopers are attempting to locate an individual that was driving a four-wheeler at a high rate of speed down the center of Nistler Road not wearing a helmet. There was also a four-wheeler riding in the ditch with the individual.
Troopers say the rider failed to yield when troopers attempted to stop the individual and went off the road onto a four-wheel trail. The rider used his associate to assist him in getting away from troopers.
Troopers would like to remind the public, Delta Junction community, and especially the Delta Junction youth, that running from the troopers is a crime which can easily escalate from a misdemeanor to a felony. These types of actions can also result in your ride being towed should you choose to be difficult.
Stopping for the troopers in such situations will likely result in a friendly chat about not riding on the roadway, possibly a phone call to your parents, and possibly a $50 citation say troopers.
Assisting your associates in eluding the troopers is also a crime which can easily escalate from a misdemeanor to a felony as well.
AST is seeking information about these individuals.
Anyone with information about this crime can call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at (907) 451-5100. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keywork AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.