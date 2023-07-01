Troopers are looking for two vehicles that eluded attempted traffic stops.
On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m., troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black BMW Series 5 for not displaying proper registration and equipment violations at the intersection of Remington Road and Souhrada Road. The vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 130 mph and troopers terminated the pursuit due to the reckless operation by the driver through residential neighborhoods.
Troopers are seeking assistance in locating the black BMW Series 5 with black tinted windows, black rims, and no visible registration.
On Thursday at approximately 11 p.m. troopers attempted to stop a red four-stroke dirt bike for operating recklessly on the Richardson Highway near Delta Junction at approximately 50 mph endangering other motorists on the highway. Troopers say the vehicle attempted to elude in a residential neighborhood and the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
Troopers are seeking assistance in locating the owner of the red four-stroke dirt bike that was last seen near the intersection of Fourth Street and the Richardson Highway in Delta Junction.
Information can be reported to troopers by calling 907-451-5100 or anonymously through the trooper’s crime reporting app AKtips.