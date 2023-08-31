Troopers are asking for the public’s help with information on a hit and run accident Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a local man.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night at mile 1421 of the Alaska Highway in front of the Snowed Inn RV Park just south of Airport Equipment Rentals. Troopers say that their investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on the Alaska Highway when the individual was struck and killed, and the vehicle continued traveling south.
Troopers have little information to go on, but believe the vehicle may have been a dark gray or blue vehicle and there may be significant damage to the vehicle. Troopers do not know how far the vehicle traveled on the Alaska Highway or if the vehicle turned off the highway.
Troopers are looking for anyone that might have dashcam footage in the area or south along the Alaska Highway from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night or anytime Wednesday morning. If you are not sure if your dashcam might have recording something, please reach out to troopers so that they can review the footage and see if any information can be obtained that might revile information that will assist in their investigation.
Anyone with information on the accident or the vehicle are asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 or report information anonymously, you can submit tips with the AKTips smartphone app or online at https://a.tip411.com/alerts/86381.