On April 16 at approximately 1:36 a.m., Delta Junction Troopers received the report of a burglary at a residence in the 1200 block of the Richardson Highway near Delta Junction.
Investigation revealed that Mark Pavel Ciloci, age 27, and Lesley Danielle Irvine, age 35, of Fairbanks drove from Fairbanks to Delta Junction and committed the crime of burglary in the first degree when they unlawfully forced their way into a residence, damaging the door frame. Further investigation indicated that Irvine committed the crime of assault IV when she punched the owner of the vehicle Ciloci was driving when plans were revealed that they were going to use the vehicle to commit a burglary.
Ciloci and Irvine were arrested and charged with criminal mischief IV, assault IV, and burglary in the first. Investigation is pending search warrant service for further involved parties in the burglary and additional charges against Ciloci and Irvine.