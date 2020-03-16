According the Department of Health and Social Services DHSS website, Alaska now has three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. All three are stated to be, “not community-acquired infections,” according to DHSS.
The two most recently cases were just made public and the individuals infected are said to be in Fairbanks.
A press release from the governor’s office says, “Both individuals are stable and do not require hospitalization. At this time these cases do not seem to be from community to community spread because both of these individuals had been traveling in the lower 48.”
According to an article posted by the Fairbanks Daily News Miner, the two older men had recently traveled Outside separately and there is no know link between the two.
“Both men had become ill and were diagnosed by doctors and tests later came back positive. Both of the men and their families have been quarantined in their homes,” says the News Miner article.
The full article can be seen here.