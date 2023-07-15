The Rural Alaska Honors Institute will hold its 41st annual graduation July 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. in Schaible Auditorium on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus. The ceremony will stream live on Facebook.
Two Delta Junction students attended the 2023 institute: Alanis Cortes Burgos and Madison Grapengeter. Both Burgos and Grapengeter will be seniors at Delta High School in the coming academic year.
RAHI, a competitive program offered by the UAF College of Rural and Community Development, lets rural and Alaska Native students discover what it's like to attend college.
Students can choose from three tracks:
RAHI Traditional is an exploratory track that offers a variety of elective options. It accommodates students who are particularly interested in one of the course subjects or who may not know what their path is. Courses include writing, indigenous cultures of Alaska; library science; study skills; process technology, math, or chemistry; and a recreation class.
RAHI Research is for students who are interested in conducting science. Students are paired with UAF research mentors that help them conduct projects. Courses include biomedical research; undergraduate research experience; organic and biochemistry; and a recreation class.
RAHI Teach is for students who are interested in teaching, particularly within the state of Alaska. Courses include indigenous cultures of Alaska; library science, study skills; teaching for Alaska's future; and a recreation class.
For six weeks this summer, students lived in dorms on the Troth Yeddha' Campus in Fairbanks while taking an average of nine college credits. On weekends, students explored Interior Alaska through hiking, canoeing, rafting, and volunteering.
Since its inception in 1983, over 1,800 students have graduated from the Rural Alaska Honors Institute. Alumni have earned more than 1,360 degrees from the University of Alaska and other institutions around the U.S. and beyond.
Rural Alaska Honors Institute students attend at no cost, due to support from the university and other organizations. These include Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., Arctic Slope Community Foundation, ConocoPhillips, Donlin Gold LLC, First National Bank of Alaska, Saltchuk, Tanana Chiefs Conference, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (Hatch Project 1018914), Water Wagon and other private donors.
The 2023 Rural Alaska Honors Institute graduates are Keoni Andrew (New Stuyahok), Austin Bennett (Nuiqsut), Nina Callier (Craig), Emilee Caskey (Ketchikan), Ryan Chaney (Bethel), Rie Christianson (Sitka), Annatasia Conway (Copper Center), Alanis Cortes Burgos (Delta Junction), Pierre DeMers (Healy), Marvellous Emani (Utqiaġvik), Shaniah Eneyuk (New Stuyahok), Shania Flemings (Bethel), Brooke Gilbert (King Cove), Madison Grapengeter (Delta Junction), Tanya Hernandez (Twin Hills), Frances Itta (Atqasuk), Jillian Jackson (Kake), Frieda James (Platinum), Nena Johnson (Mountain Village), Jada Jones (Bethel), Ginger Keller (Valdez), Mildred Kozevnikoff (Akiak), Jenessa Lee (Kenai), Rylee Lekanoff (Unalaska), Kesia Luhr (Petersburg), Jackson Macon (Galena), Kristen Maxie (Napaskiak), Vassily Myers (Pilot Station), Camryn Oktollik (Tikigaq), Zayne Olsen (Glennallen), Kasey Oviok (Point Hope), Darwon Paul (Holy Cross), Dezmari Peter (Wasilla), Spencer Petticrew (Wrangell), Hannah Pingayak (Chevak), Sanjeev Putta (Ketchikan), Tryston Quigley (Naukati Bay), Isabelle Ranck (Tazlina), Madison Reams (Soldotna), Dorothy Sakeagak (Anchorage), Teriana Sipary (Napaskiak), DeVon Smith (Anchorage), Cody Smith (St. Mary's), Magdelina Stringer (Utqiaġvik), Raeanne Susook (Kaltag), Jonas Tweet (Dillingham) and Leilani Wholecheese (Nenana).