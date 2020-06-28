The State of Alaska announced today that there are two new positive tests for coronavirus in Delta Junction. No additional information on the cases has been provided and the Department of Health and Social Services did not respond to a request for information.
Under the state’s reporting guidelines, cases are listed by the residence of the individual reporting as positive, not where the test is performed or where the individual may be located.
This brings the total number of Delta Junction cases to three, with two being active.
The state also announced two new mining related cases in the Southeast Fairbanks Census district.