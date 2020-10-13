Two new positive tests for coronavirus were reported today by Delta Junction area providers. One individual is a Delta Junction area resident and the other does not live in Delta Junction but works in Delta Junction.
The brings the current number of active Delta Junction resident cases to eight with a total of 17 positive tests reported for Delta Junction residents, nine of which are recovered
The total number of active nonresident cases is now two, with 13 total nonresident cases associated with Delta Junction, 11 of which are recovered.