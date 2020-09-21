The Delta COVID-19 Incident Management Team reported two new positive cases for coronavirus in Delta Junction today. The new cases are associated with the positive resident case from last week. Those thought to be in contact with any of the positive individuals are being contacted and testing made available.
That brings the total number of positive cases for Delta Junction residents to 11 with six being active. The two individuals that tested positive today show minor symptoms of the COVID disease.
The state reporting shows a total of nine resident cases with four active as of midnight Sunday night. The new cases should appear in the state reporting on Tuesday.
Nonresident cases associated with Delta Junction are listed as 12 total and four active.