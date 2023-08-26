Two people were rescued from the entrance to Clearwater Lake from the Tanana River Saturday afternoon after they were unable to successfully make the transition from the Tanana River to the Clearwater Lake outfall.
The two, part of a party of five, were in a kayak and pedal boat. The party had floated down the Clearwater River from the Clearwater Campground. The two individuals that became stranded were unable to navigate the currents and successfully enter Clearwater Lake and became stranded in a slough.
The other three in the party were able to successfully reach the Clearwater Lake Landing.
Troopers received a report of the missing individuals approximately 3:15 p.m. on August 19 and requested assistance from Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Department personnel responded with a boat and located the individuals at approximately 4:30 p.m. and transported them back to the Clearwater Boat Launch along with their watercraft. Neither individual required medical equipment.