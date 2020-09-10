Update: Troopers report that Smith may be in a dark red Ford Taurus with damage to the left front bumper area license FBC844 that was reported stolen this morning sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. from Delta Junction.
Tyler Smith, who evaded troopers yesterday for the third time this week is still at large. Troopers said this morning that Smith was last seen in the area of the city park in Delta Junction around 5:30 last night.
Smith is a 19 year old white male wanted on multiple felony charges for burglary. He has brown hair and stands about 5' 10" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He as last seen wearing a tan coat and a white t-shirt.
He evaded troopers after they attempted to arrest him in the Hanson Road area yesterday. Smith has been on the run since he was stopped in Wasilla on Monday and eluded troopers on a chase toward Anchorage where he was stopped and fled on foot. No details have been released on how Smith reached Delta Junction.
Anyone seeing Smith should call 911 and report the sighting. Troopers advise to not approach Smith.