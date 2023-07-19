Effective Thursday, July 20, the sport fish possession limit for king salmon in the Upper Copper River is increased from one to two fish for the remainder of the season. The daily bag limit remains one king salmon per day and the annual limit is four fish, 20 inches or longer in length. The portion of the Copper River drainage upstream of the Klutina River will remain closed after July 19. This action will affect only those portions of the Upper Copper River upstream of Haley Creek that are currently open to sport fishing for king salmon. The portion of the Copper River drainage upstream of the Klutina River will remain closed after July 19.
The sustainable escapement goal for king salmon in the Copper River drainage is 21,000–31,000 fish. The 2023 Copper River king salmon run is projected to exceed 50,000 fish and the upper bound of the escapement goal. This projection is based on the Native Village of Eyak fish wheel capture rates and anticipated upriver harvests. King salmon harvests in the subsistence, personal use, and sport fisheries have been above average, indicating a large run size. King salmon apportionment at the Miles Lake sonar also supports this projection. Therefore, an increase in the king salmon possession limit in the Upper Copper River drainage is warranted to provide additional harvest opportunity.