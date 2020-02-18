The USDA has released its statewide farm summary for 2019 for barley, hay, potatoes, hogs, and cattle.
Barley was up almost 10 percent from 2018 with 190,000 bushels produced in 2019 compared to 172,000 bushels the year before. Acres planted and harvested were also up in 2019 with 6,000 planted and 5,000 acres harvested. Up about 20 percent from the previous year.
Hay remained steady at 29,000 tons produced on 22,000 acres.
No potatoes were recorded as produced commercially in 2019 and estimates were not made.
Hogs and pigs remained constant with 300 breeding head, 1,600 market head for a total of 1,900 animals.
Cattle was up slightly in most areas with a total of 17,000 head, up 1,000 from 2018. Beef cows calved were at 7,700, up 900 head; milk cows calved at 200 head, up 100. Heifers over 500 pounds were down 800 head at 1,700 in 2019. Bulls and steers over 500 pounds were up 800 at 4,500 head. Calves under 500 pounds were down 300 at 2,800.