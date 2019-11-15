The Delta Junction High School hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 in the High School gymnasium. LTC Paul Tappen, 49th Missile Defense Battalion Commander, served as the guest speaker and gave an encouraging speech concerning the importance of Veterans Day to students and the public.
Veterans Day was established as "Armistice Day" on November 11th, 1919, the first anniversary of the End of World War I. A resolution was passed through Congress to observe Veteran's day annually in 1926, although it became a national holiday in 1938.