The City of Delta Junction has installed two new stop signs at the intersection of Butte Street and Richardson Avenue, making it a four-way stop.
Richardson Avenue seems to be popular with drivers who want to avoid the intersection of Nistler and the Richardson Highway or who may want a direct route to the ballfields. Being near the city park, the street is also popular with children and families walking or on bicycles. “Slow, Children Playing” signs have also been installed under the stop signs.
The city installed the stop signs in response to concerns expressed by a resident in the area who was uneasy with the speed drivers were going past children riding bikes and skateboards on residential parking lots which are adjacent to the streets near the intersection.
No advance notice of the signs is present, and no flags or other markings to highlight driver’s attention to the signs have been installed.