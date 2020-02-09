The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement and a winter weather advisory for parts of the area following this weekend’s warmup. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday have risen to at or near freezing in some areas creating unseasonably warm weather and resulting in melting of surface snow and ice. The return of cold temperatures at night has caused the surface ice to become especially slick in some areas.
The weather service is calling for temperatures to drop beginning Sunday night and continuing to drop going into midweek. Computer models are uncertain on the length of the cold snap and the expected lows, but the temperature is expected to fall to between -20 and -40 as the week progresses.
South of Delta Junction along the Richardson Highway strong winds up to 50 mph along with additional snowfall up to five inches is expected to create difficult driving conditions south of Black Rapids through the Alaska Range to Paxon into Tuesday morning.