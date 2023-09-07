Wednesday morning, many residents in the Delta area felt the earth move.
At 7:49 a.m., an earthquake near the mouth of Shaw Creek shook the area. The quake’s depth was 9.6 miles, according to the Earthquake Information Center at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Reports from social media indicate the quake was a noisy one, with people throughout the greater Deltana area noting they heard a big bang or rumble before the shaking began. The duration was short, according to those who felt the quake, around 15-20 seconds long.
Alaska is one of the most seismically active regions in the world, and experiences a high frequency of earthquakes, but Alaskans don’t feel many of them and few are local to our area. This is primarily due to the tectonic activity along the boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate, where the Pacific Plate is subducting beneath the North American Plate.
Some areas in Alaska are more seismically active than others. The southern part of the state, including the Aleutian Islands, is especially active due to the subduction of the Pacific Plate beneath the North American Plate. The Denali Fault in central Alaska is another significant seismic feature.
Although there are smaller earthquakes daily, Alaska has a history of significant earthquakes. The 1964 Alaska earthquake, also known as the Great Alaska Earthquake, had a magnitude of 9.2 and is one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded.