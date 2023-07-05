Fire 161 at George Lake was discovered on Sunday and is approximately 40 acres in size, according to data published by the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. The fire was reported to have been caused by lightning.
Crews have been working the fire since its discovery on Sunday and currently have a hose line around the fire.
Division of Forestry and local firefighting personnel were assisting with the fire on Monday, and boats were utilized to search for a capsized canoe. Two civilians were located by boat crews that were reportedly on the Tanana River when their canoe capsized. One individual was found on a sandbar in the river and the second along the riverbank. Both were evaluated at the scene and found to be uninjured and were taken to Fairbanks.
According to the couple, they had been canoeing on the river when their canoe capsized last week. They had been stranded for several days along the river.
On Wednesday, crews responded to another fire in the area unrelated to the George Lake fire. Helicopter crews working the George Lake fire observed smoke along the Gerstle River near mile 1395 of the Alaska Highway just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Helicopter crews and ground personnel responded to the fire.
The fire is reported to have been caused by a campfire, and the last report listed the fire at under one acre.
The area is currently under a Red Flag warning with a wind advisory in effect, and the Division of Forestry has a burn suspension in place.