According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Fairbanks, the expected warming trend that was supposed to begin today was delayed and should be beginning as we move into Saturday.
The official high on Friday occurred at midnight at 17 below zero, which was followed by cooler temperatures that dropped to 30 below by 9 a.m. at Allen Army Airfield. The forecast had called for a low temperature near 20 below.
Tonight, winds should increase to 5-15 mph after midnight with temperatures beginning to rise. On Saturday winds will increase to 15-25 mph with a wind chill advisory in place that begins at 3 a.m. Temperatures should continue to increase on Saturday reaching 20 below later in the day as the cloud cover increase.
Winds will continue into Sunday with the temperature increasing to 9 below. The warming trend should continue as winds taper off late Sunday and the temperatures rises to above zero by Tuesday.
The article has been updated to reflect a correction to the high temperature and the time of the high temperature for Friday from the National Weather Service.