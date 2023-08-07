There are four major fires burning in the Delta Junction area, and all four saw growth in the past several days as chinook winds and warm temperatures hit the area.
The Pogo Mine Road Fire (#191) saw three areas of growth, said Jacob Welsh, a public information officer for the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. Most of the growth was to the northwest, he said, and largely due to the wind, high temperature, and low relative humidity. The fire has mostly stayed to the north side of Shaw Creek, and it has crossed Pogo Mine Road in a couple of spots.
The fire was mapped at 25,000 acres as of Sunday night, and it has crossed onto Fairbanks North Star Borough land. Thirty personnel, including the Tanana Chiefs crew, are staffing the fire, and air assets are being deployed.
“Our focus was shifted to protecting some private land holdings, the pipeline, and some infrastructure,” Welsh explained. “There are two private homes, and they’re trying to keep it from going west to the pipeline, power lines, and the actual road itself. The mine is dependent on keeping the road open.”
“The fire has not impacted actual mine production,” said Wendy McNaughton, Pogo Mine’s public information officer. “Our next bus doesn’t go through until Wednesday or Thursday, and fire officials don’t expect the fire to be around the road then.”
Delta Junction Fire Management Officer Mike Goyette in a video released on Sunday said that Pogo Mine Road is closed, though Pogo staff is being allowed in and out when possible, and crews are trying to protect the main power line from Fairbanks to Delta as well. Access to the mine road is always restricted.
There are about 10 miles between the McCoy Fire in Salcha and the Pogo Mine Road Fire, but large fires like that can affect each other, Welsh said.
“Heat draws other heat together. There’s still quite a distance between them,” he assured.
The Mt. Hayes Fire (#299) is burning in a limited suppression area mostly west of the Gerstle River, though it did cross the Gerstle River to the east on Sunday. It was mapped at 2,615 acres. Resources are on the fire now, Welsh said, trying to find a place to put in a dozer line to prevent the fire’s spread to the north.
“They have been using some air support as conditions allow,” Welsh noted. “Tankers are trying to drop some water and Blaze Tamer on it.”
Hot shot crews have been requested, but he said there is a shortage of resources in the state and in the nation at the present time.
To the south of Delta Junction, two fires are burning on military and state lands. The Ponds Fire (#301) is at 839 acres as of Sunday.
“No personnel are on it because it’s in the military training ground. We won’t engage it there,” Welsh explained.
The fire’s location is just west of Fort Greely and is pushing toward state land.
The Delta Fire (#221) is much larger at 20,325 acres as of Sunday night. It is on military and state land. According to Goyette, the fire grew a bit to the north, and officials are looking at an area where they could burn out against it to keep it from moving north.
Weather has not been favorable for fire suppression efforts, but National Weather Service Forecaster Ryan Metzger says that will be moderating.
“Over the weekend, we had some pretty breezy wind conditions at times, so that caused some growth on fires around the Interior,” Metzger said. “We’re pretty much done with the winds for the next couple of days. We’re having some thunderstorms this evening, but it looks like they’re away from Delta.”
Though the forecast is calling for milder temperatures with more cloud cover, “we don’t see the fire season-ending weather” he noted.
Typical weather for this time of year is wet and cool, Metzger said, but this August is not looking typical.
“It’s been a really weird summer,” he said. “Early in the summer we had some of that late season weather. And the typical June weather has hit in August.”
Smoke could settle into the valleys without the wind blowing it out. Since Delta is surrounded by fires, it’s likely to be impacted.
Burn permit suspensions are in place in the Interior. If you have any questions, contact Delta Junction Forestry at 907-895-4225. A Red Flag warning is in place until midnight Monday night.