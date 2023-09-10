Members of the Delta Junction Trails Association and Tammie Kovalenko’s high school class helped the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District install invasive plant boot brush stations and interpretive signs at the River Walk Park and Liewer Community Trail trailheads last week. These signs were installed to inform hikers and walkers of some common invasive and noxious plant species found in Alaska and to remind them to think twice about the species they may be carrying on their shoes.
Volunteers also worked recently to clear downed tree debris from the River Walk Park trail.